Man caught due to red shoes receives sentence for Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sequan Clinkscale traded his red shoes for a pair of crutches.

Clinkscale, 26, was on crutches Wednesday as he received a six-year sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Youngstown shooting in July of 2017.

About a year after the shooting, Clinkscale was arrested on the far East Side July 12, 2018, after U.S. Marshals received a tip that he would be standing in front of an Eliot Lane home wearing red shoes.

Marshals, who had been looking for Clinkscale since a warrant was issued for the shooting, found him at the home, but he ran away. Marshals searched the surrounding woods and found Clinkscale because they saw his red shoes sticking out from underneath a pair of bushes, reports said.

When Marshals retraced the path Clinkscale took, reports said they found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Clinkscale was wanted for a shooting in the 300 block of North Truesdale Avenue. Police were called to the street about 6:20 p.m. July 20, 2017, by a man who said he was on a bicycle in front of his house when someone in a car fired several shots at him.

The man was able to identify Clinkscale as the shooter, reports said.

Officers collected eight spent .40-caliber shell casings from the street, reports said. Reports did not say if the man was injured.

Just before court, Clinkscale was on the steps of the courthouse taking a selfie. He said, “I am very sorry,” just before he was sentenced.

The sentence was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys and approved by Judge Maureen Sweeney.