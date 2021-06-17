Man breaks into Warren gas station, takes off with hundreds of dollars in cigarettes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police said there was a break-in at a gas station in the city early Thursday morning.

It happened at the BP on the 1200 block of E. Market St. just before 4 a.m.

Police said someone threw a chunk of concrete through a glass door, breaking it.

Security camera footage showed the suspect was a man wearing a gray hoodie inside-out, a white shirt underneath, blue pants and Nike tennis shoes.

Police said after the man broke in, he ran straight to the cigarettes, filling up a pillow case with them. The owner guessed about $900 in cigarettes were stolen.