Man begins sentence on charge that he exposed himself to child in Masury

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has begun his sentence on a public indecency conviction for a crime that happened in Masury.

The charges against Joan Smith Herrera Guerra, 29, were filed after an investigation of an incident that was reported in April. According to a police report, the crime happened in the summer of 2013 or 2014.

A child told investigators Herrera, who was dating a family member, exposed himself to her about five times when she was around 7 years old.

She said one day, Herrera came into the bathroom while she was in there and pulled his pants and underwear down, telling her to look, according to a police report.

The girl said he also told her to “never tell anyone.”

She said he never touched her but she was scared when he told her to lie on the floor. She said she didn’t and left the bathroom.

Police said the girl later reported the incident because she learned about similar incidents in health class at school and that it was better to report it.

According to a police report, Herrera had a past conviction in 2012 for a similar incident. As part of that sentence, he got five years of probation and was not permitted to be around a child under 18 years old unless the child was accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to court records.

On Thursday, Herrera was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by one year of probation. However, he can serve 24 days of that jail time on house arrest, according to court records.

Herrera went to the Trumbull County Jail on Thursday.