Man beaten, suspect arrested at Youngstown apartment building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was charged with felonious assault after police say he beat a man so badly emergency workers feared he would lose his eye.

According to a police report, officers were called about 3:25 p.m. Thursday to International Towers on Market Street in downtown Youngstown where they two found two men with injuries.

One of the men was critically injured, and emergency workers told police there feared the man may lose his eye. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Melvin Young, 52, told police the other man yelled a racial slur at him and the two got into a fight.

Police spoke to the victim at the hospital but he said that the two fought over Young being on his cellphone in the computer room, the report stated.

Police say surveillance video shows Young pummeling the victim in the side of the head and putting him in a chokehold.

Young was arrested on charges of felonious assault and aggravated assault.