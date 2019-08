The victim was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man was robbed, beaten and taken to a vacant house in Warren.

Officers were called about 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of McMyler Street and Nevada Avenue on the city’s northwest side.

That’s where they found a man who was severely beaten.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center and then flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

No further details have been released. Warren police are investigating.