New Castle police: Over 14 grams of heroin found after driver attempts to flee

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in New Castle say they arrested two men after being led on a chase.

Police say they tried to stop the driver around 11 p.m. on Croton Avenue. They say he did not stop and tried to flee police.

Officers say they followed the car onto Ray Street and Jr. High Street. That’s when the driver crashed into two parked vehicles. The driver then ran away from police.

A perimeter was set up near Lutton and Jr. High Streets, according to the report.

The department says a K9 was requested from Shenango Twp. because there was no local K9 unit available at the time.

The driver was found on Lutton Street while coming out of the wooded area.

Police say the driver, later identified as Ladonte Scott, is charged with fleeing and eluding police, three counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene.

The passenger, Antonio Gardner, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

After searching the vehicle and passenger, officers say they found 7.7 grams of heroin, 6.6 grams of heroin that was thrown from the vehicle, 9.7 grams of crack cocaine, 26 ecstasy tablets and $1,021.

Scott is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

Gardner was taken to Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for his injuries.