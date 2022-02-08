LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The man at the center of a raid Tuesday in Liberty Township is facing child pornography charges.

Adam Brooks, 35, is charged with pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and possessing criminal tools.

Liberty officers and agents with the Valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force raided Brooks’ home on East Liberty Avenue.



Authorities say they were looking for evidence of child pornography and that more serious charges could be filed after agents look through Brooks’ computer and cell phone.