Man assaulted during hit-and-run crash in Slippery Rock Twp.

A fender bender in Lawrence County turned into a physical assault after one of the drivers started throwing punches

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., (WKBN) – A fender bender in Lawrence County turned into a physical assault after one of the drivers started throwing punches.

According to a police report, the accident happened just after 6 p.m. Dec. 12 on Route 422, just east of Stoner Drive.

Troopers say a driver heading east on Route 422 hit the rear end of a pickup truck and then got out and started a fight with the other driver, punching him several times in the face before taking off.

The victim refused treatment as the scene for his injuries. His pickup truck sustained minor damage to the bumper.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call police at (724) 598-2211.