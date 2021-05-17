Man arrested with gun following shooting investigation Saturday

While talking to police Riggins volunteered that he had a gun in the car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man was arrested on a gun charge Saturday while being questioned by city police during a shooting investigation.

The man, D’Shaune Riggins, 23, who has addresses listed on Woodland Trace and Woodford Avenue, spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Also arrested early Sunday on a gun charge was Rachel Galias, 21, of Matta Avenue. She managed to post bond after her arrest before her arraignment in municipal court.

Riggins and Galias were two of five people arrested Saturday and Sunday by city police on gun charges. However, the other three reports were not yet available to be reviewed by mid-Monday afternoon.

Reports said Riggins was questioned after someone dropped off a gunshot victim about 12:50 p.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue. Reports said the man told police he was walking at Fifth and Park avenues when he heard a gunshot and discovered he had been shot in the ankle.

Officers questioned Riggins because he was the driver of the car that took the victim to the hospital. Reports said Riggins told police he was driving when he saw the victim had been shot and he stopped and drove him to the hospital.

While talking to police Riggins volunteered that he had a gun in the car and said he purchased it legally but when asked said he did not have a concealed weapons permit. When officers checked the car they found an unloaded 9mm handgun in the glove box. Riggins said the magazine was in the trunk but officers could not find it there, reports said.

However, when police looked in the car again they found an extended magazine that was loaded wedged between the seats, reports said.

Later, police got information of a possible shooting scene in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue and found two loaded 9mm handguns there, including one with a laser sight, reports said.

Galias was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday after a car she was driving was pulled over at North Belle Vista and Midland avenues for only having one headlight.

Reports said officers saw a marijuana cigarette in an ashtray and asked Galias if there were any weapons in the car. After glances at three other passengers and a pause she said no.

Police searched the car because they spotted marijuana and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the glove box, reports said.

So far this year police have made 64 gun arrests. In all of 2020 they had 84 gun arrests.