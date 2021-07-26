Man arrested twice over weekend for domestic violence

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, (WKBN) – A man arrested in Liberty Township on a domestic violence charge was just released from jail that same day on domestic violence charges out of Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:44 p.m. Saturday to a motel on Belmont Avenue where a woman there said she was assaulted by 32-year-old Brandon Raznoff.

The woman said she had just picked Raznoff up at the Trumbull County Jail after he was released on a domestic violence charge involving her the day before.

In that case, Raznoff pleaded not guilty at his arrangement on Friday and bond was set at $2,500. A pretrial is scheduled for Sept. 14.

He was released on Saturday and the woman, who is also the victim, picked him up and took him to the motel in Liberty where an argument ensued.

According to a police report, the woman said she and Raznoff had alcoholic beverages and that Raznoff went “crazy” and began throwing her around the room and hit her in the face. She said he also ripped her earrings out and took $1,000 from her wallet.

Raznoff was arrested at the scene on domestic violence charges out of Girard Municipal Court. He was arraigned Monday and ordered to be held without bond and to not have any contact with the victim, according to court records.

A pretrial was set for Aug. 12.