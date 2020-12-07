Man arrested on weapons, domestic violence charges after long chase

The chase went across two sides of Youngstown before ending on the east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said police found a loaded gun in the car of a man Sunday afternoon who led police on a chase across the north and east sides of Youngstown.

Tavares Hodge, 20, of Howard Street, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, domestic violence and several other charges.

Reports said police were called about 1 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Kensington Avenue, where a woman who shares a child with Hodge told them he beat her the day before. Then, Sunday he became upset at her, trashed the inside of her house and fired a gun inside the house.

Officers who responded were looking for Hodge when a woman flagged them down and pointed out a car Hodge was driving on Thornton Avenue.

When police tried to pull the car over, Hodge refused to stop and led police on a chase that at times reached speeds of 70 miles per hour.

Hodge drove to the east side, then back to the north side, at one point running over stop sticks on Rayen Avenue, but the stop sticks did nothing to stop the car he was driving, reports said.

The chase ended when Hodge smashed into a wall on North Garland Avenue, according to the report.

In the car, police found a loaded 10mm handgun in the car and a magazine loaded with 10mm ammunition.

At the home of the woman who called police, reports said there was broken glass inside and police also recovered a shell casing.