Man arrested on inducing panic charge at Campbell pizza shop

Police went to the restaurant last week after reports of a man with a gun

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Friday for inducing panic at a pizza shop in Campbell.

According to police, officers were called about 10 a.m. last Thursday to Belleria Pizza on McCartney Road on reports of a man with a gun.

When officers got there, the man was gone.

Police saw the suspect’s vehicle but then lost sight of him.

The next day, Anthony Koulianos was arrested at the pizza shop on charges of inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

Koulianos is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on $5,000 bond. He’s scheduled to be in court May 11.