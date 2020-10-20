Man arrested on gun, drug charges during road rage investigation at Boardman car wash

Fields had an active warrant for a drug possession charge out of Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested on gun and drug charges while police were investigating a road-rage incident in Boardman Sunday afternoon.

According to the police report, officers were called to Splash and Shine Auto Bath on East Midlothian Boulevard for a report of a man pulling a gun on a driver.

Police said the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and the vehicle was described as a white Hyundai Sonata with a busted-out window.

When police found the suspect next to the described vehicle, the report said he gave a fake name and told police he wasn’t involved in a road-rage incident.

He said the bullet hole in the window was from when his car was shot on Market Street the day before.

The suspect was later identified as 24-year-old Antuan Fields, who had an active warrant for a drug possession charge out of Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Police took Fields into custody. While searching the vehicle, police reported finding a handgun and a digital scale with suspected drug residue.

Fields was taken to the Mahoning County Jail, where he will be held on a $12,500 bond.

