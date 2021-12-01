Man arrested on gun charges following accident at Liberty Wal Mart

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who told police he had guns in his car following a traffic accident Tuesday was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond Wednesday during his arraignment in Girard Municipal Court.

Billy Ray Jackson, 73, of Fifth Avenue, was arraigned before Judge Jeffrey D. Adler on fourth degree felony charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons, as well as a misdemeanor count of carrying concealed weapons.

Jackson was arrested following the accident at the Wal Mart entrance at 200 Goldie Road. The accident happened about 5:42 p.m.

Reports said Jackson was the driver of a car that collided with the back of a Fed Ex truck and he was lying across the seat, reports said.

Reports said Jackson told the officer he “had to get his pistols out of the car,” reports said. Jackson told police the guns were in the center console and he was trying to reach them, but he was told not to reach for the center console, reports said.

Reports said when asked, Jackson told police he does not have a concealed carry permit. After firefighters got Jackson out of the car, police found a loaded handgun and another handgun that had an empty shell chambered, reports said.

Jackson was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined before being booked into the Trumbull County jail.

Court records show Jackson will have a preliminary hearing Dec. 30.