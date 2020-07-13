Man arrested on gun charges after failing to appear in court

Bunn was scheduled to be sentenced July 6 on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who failed to appear last week for sentencing on a gun charge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court was arrested over the weekend on gun charges.

Jermaine Bunn Jr., 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as drug and obstruction charges. He was arrested just before 1 a.m. Saturday by Mill Creek MetroParks Police.

Bunn was scheduled to be sentenced July 6 by Judge Anthony Donofrio on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, but he failed to show up. A bench warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Reports from park police said Bunn was stopped by park police on park property near Glenwood Avenue because a motorcycle he was riding was making illegal turns.

Bunn told police someone had thrown something at him while he was on his motorcycle but as he talked to police he refused to take his hands out of his pockets despite several requests so police searched him.

Bunn struggled more as an officer searched and felt something in his pants, but Bunn would not allow himself to be handcuffed. He was taken to the ground where it took two officers to handcuff him, reports said.

When he was searched, police found a magazine loaded with 19 rounds of 9mm ammunition as well as small bags of marijuana and cocaine.

According to reports, police searched the area around Bunn’s motorcycle and found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun in a ditch.

Bunn apologized to officers and admitted he had cocaine with him. When told he had a warrant he said he was not aware of them, reports said.

Bunn was to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty in March after a September arrest by city police who reports said found a loaded gun in a vehicle he was in. Prosecutors are recommending a prison term of one year.