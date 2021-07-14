Man arrested on gun charge Tuesday still hobbled by previous bullet wound

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Martino Sewell did not so much walk as he hopped on one foot to a chair Wednesday so he could be arraigned in municipal court on weapons violations.

Sewell, 24, of Clearmont Avenue, was arraigned via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail.

Sewell told police shortly before he was arrested Tuesday that he was shot in the foot two months ago and would have trouble getting out of a car he was driving after he was pulled over about 7:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hudson Avenue.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $15,000 for Sewell, who was arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Reports said police pulled the car over after it went though a stop sign at West Boston and Idlewood avenues.

Officers could smell marijuana inside the car. Reports said Sewell told police he ran the stop sign because he was in a hurry.

When asked to get out of the car so it could be searched, reports said Sewell told police he was hampered by a bullet wound to the foot he received two months ago. He also told police he had a “blick,” which reports said is a street term for a firearm.

After Sewell and his passengers got out of the car, reports said officers found a 9mm handgun loaded with an extended magazine.

Besides hopping on one foot at his arraignment, Sewell noticeably grimaced and grunted in pain when he sat down.

This is the second time Sewell has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced in 2018 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to nine months in prison, which ran concurrently to an 18-months sentence he received in June of 2018 for a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

Sewell has juvenile felony convictions dating back to 2013, which prohibit him from having a firearm.