Man arrested on gun charge over the weekend now charged with parole violation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who served a 10-year prison term for an involuntary manslaughter charge and who bonded out of the Mahoning County jail after being arrested Saturday on a gun charge is back in jail on a parole violation.

Joseph Valentin, 32, managed to post bond of $6,500 after he was arrested Saturday and then again after he was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

He was taken back into custody Thursday, but U.S. Marshals. Common pleas court records do not show a date for a parole violation hearing.

Valentin was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Saturday at Shirley Road and Cooper Street after a car he was driving was pulled over for running a stop sign. Reports said Valentin has a suspended driver’s license, and when he was taken out of the car to be searched, he told police he had a bag of marijuana and some ecstasy pills in a fanny pack on his belt.

In the car, police found a loaded 9mm handgun. Reports said Valentin admitted the gun was his.

In 2010, Valentin was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping with a firearms specification. He is presently on five years’ probation. He pleaded guilty to taking part in the shooting death of Marlon Chatman, 28, who died in July 2010 after being shot twice in the leg at a home on West Chalmers Avenue.

A co-defendant in the case received a sentence of 23 years to life after pleading guilty to aggravated murder with a firearm specification.