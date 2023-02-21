YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Tuesday, police said a man arrested on a gun charge who was at a shooting scene early Sunday morning on Interstate 680 is not a suspect in the shooting itself.

Dominique Lucky, 34, is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Lucky was booked into the Mahoning County jail after he was arrested about 2:45 a.m. after a truck he was driving was spotted next to a car on Interstate 680 where a man who had been wounded was inside.

An officer wrote in a report that he was in his cruiser at Mahoning and Eleanor avenues when he heard a barrage of gunfire that sounded like it came from the interstate, so he went to check it out.

When the officer got onto the interstate, he saw a car off the road near the Madison Avenue Expressway that had been damaged by gunfire and a pickup truck next to it.

When the officer put the lights of his cruiser on, the truck pulled away slowly and did not stop until it got to the Glenwood Avenue exit.

Lucky was a passenger in the truck and underneath the passenger’s seat officers found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.

At about the same time, a man who had been in the car that was off the freeway had arrived at St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for gunshot wounds. He is still in critical condition ton Tuesday, said Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon.

Police said someone in a white Jeep also stopped and took the man from the car to the hospital. When police found the Jeep Sunday afternoon, the driver, 18-year-old Jaylen Jackson, led police on a chase that reports said lasted over 20 minutes that went through the west, north and east sides as well as Campbell and Hubbard before the Jeep was stopped at Oak Street Extension and McCartney Road.

Jackson has been charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer but Simon said he faces no charges for the shooting and is not considered a suspect. He said police have no idea why Jackson led them on a chase.

Lucky is also not considered a suspect in the shooting, Simon said, although police are not yet sure what he was doing at the scene.