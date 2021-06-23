Man arrested on gun charge during Youngstown shooting investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Deerfield man was arrested Tuesday evening on a gun charge as city police investigated a shooting.

Keith Gasper, 39, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Police were called about 7 p.m. to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue for a man who had been shot and dropped off in the emergency room.

When police arrived, they found Gasper pacing outside a truck that was used to bring the victim to the hospital. Inside the truck, there was blood on the seats, and when police searched the truck, they found a loaded, blood-covered 9mm semiautomatic pistol under the seat, reports said.

After Gasper was cuffed, reports said Gasper told police the shooting happened at Wick and Saranac avenues on the north side.

Inside the hospital, the victim gave police a false name, reports said. Officers were able to figure out who he was after a man came and said the victim is his brother, reports said.

The victim told police he was shot on the east side as he walking on Oak Street near the Dollar General store, but an officer sent to Wick and Saranac avenues found a crime scene there, reports said.