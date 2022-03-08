WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Warren man is facing drug charges following an arrest Saturday.

Charles Evans, III, is facing two counts of drug possession and a speed violation.

Officers stopped Evans on Elm Road in Warren around 2:30 a.m. after they said they caught him going 50 to 60mph in a 40mph zone.

During the traffic stop, officers say they found cash, drug paraphernalia in the car and on a passenger, but Evans told officers the drugs were his, the report stated.

Police found suspected heroin and metheamphetamine which will be determined pending lab results. Police said charges against the passenger could be filed at a later date pending those results.

Officers also discovered that Evans has a warrant from Warren Municipal Court.

Evans pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and bond was set at $15,000. He is due back in court March 14.

Further charges are pending lab results on the seized drugs.