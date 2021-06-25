Man arrested on complicity charges for homicide on Youngstown’s South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday for his alleged role in a June 6 shooting death on the South Side.

Michael Collins, 25, is being booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of complicity to commit aggravated murder for the June 6 shooting death of Kesean Bunch, 23.

Bunch was found shot to death about 2 p.m. in a parking lot at Glenwood and West LaClede avenues.

On June 11, police issued an aggravated murder warrant for Khayree Williams, 24, for the death of Bunch. He has yet to be taken into custody.

Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson, the lead investigator on the case, would not comment much on the role of Collins except to say he was involved both before and after the shooting.

Spotleson said police are also looking for a third suspect, Kyree Williams, no age available and no relation to Khayree Williams, who is wanted for aggravated murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyree or Khayree Williams can call the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911; the patrol division at 330-742-8950; or 911.

Police have now cleared or solved six of the city’s 15 homicides this year.