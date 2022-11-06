WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Sunday morning on multiple arson charges.

Donald Taylor, 36, is charged with aggravated arson and arson. He was booked into the jail around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police officials have not confirmed that this is the suspect from the at least four arsons in Warren the past few days.

The state fire marshal is investigating and released this photo of the suspect.

Courtesy of the State Fire Marshal

