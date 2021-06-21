Man arrested on burglary charges, accused of giving dancer counterfeit money at ‘gentleman’s club’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing burglary charges after police say he ran away from a dancer who maced him and into a random house after giving the woman counterfeit money.

According to a police report, officers were called about 9:04 p.m. Saturday to the 3000 block of Tod Avenue on a burglary report.

A woman there told officers that a man at That 1 Place gentlemen’s club gave her a counterfeit $100 and $50 bill.

The woman said she and another customer confronted the man and he punched the other customer. The dancer said she jumped on the man and maced him in the face, according to a police report.

The man took off with the dancer’s car keys and ran into the back entrance of a nearby house, the report stated.

The man, later identified as Darryl Cowan, Jr., was located in the house. Officers said he was intoxicated and told them that the homeowner let him in.

The woman who owns the home said she was alerted that someone ran into her house after people came running over yelling that someone was inside. A neighbor searched inside and said he found Cowan in a room lying on a bed.

A search of Cowan uncovered the key to the dancer’s car, the report stated. Cowan told officers he did not know where the key came from or who it belonged to.

Police noted that both counterfeit bills had Chinese writing on them.

Cowan was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on burglary charges.

The counterfeit bills and a bag of marijuana seized from Cowan were logged into evidence.