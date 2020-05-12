Man arrested on burglary charge after car, foot chase on Youngstown’s south side

When a cruiser pulled in the drive, two people ran from the back of the house into a waiting vehicle which then drove away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Monday evening arrested a man on a burglary charge after a car and foot chase on the South Side.

Stacee Harris-Savon, 18, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a felony charge of burglary. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports say officers were called about 8:20 p.m. for a report of a burglary in the 4200 block of Helena Avenue. When a cruiser pulled in the drive, two people, one of them Harris-Savon, ran from the back of the house into a waiting vehicle which then drove away.

Police found the car on Pestwick Drive and four people inside ran away. A police dog from Boardman was called in, and Harris-Savon was found hiding in a yard in the 400 block of East Midlothian Boulevard.

Reports say the back door at the home in Helena Avenue was ripped off its hinges. According to the report, nothing appeared to have been taken.