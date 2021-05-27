Man arrested on assault charge, accused of spitting on Youngstown officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man was booked into jail on a charge of assault on a police officer after reports said he spit on a police officer Wednesday evening at a South Side gas station.

Braylon Barnes, 29, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court. He is presently in the Mahoning County Jail.

Reports said police were called about 8:50 p.m. to a 3200 Market St. gas station for a report of a man attacking customers with a stick-like object. They found Barnes, who was ranting about events in the Middle East, reports said.

Reports said as police tried to talk to Barnes, he spit on an officer’s chest. He was handcuffed and taken to the jail, but they refused to take him until they got some staples in his knee from a gunshot wound at the hospital.

While at the hospital, a doctor who treated Barnes recently for that gunshot wound identified him, reports said.

Barnes was taken back to the jail after he was examined at the hospital.