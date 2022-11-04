TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested after a police chase that ended in the area of a high school Friday morning.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, the chase started at the intersection of State Route 46 and State Route 422 around 7:30 a.m. after a Niles camera alerted a vehicle was stolen Thursday.

Police followed the driver for several miles until the suspect seemingly left the vehicle and started walking near North Leavitt Road. Police notified Labrae High School after they found the suspect running near the school, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.

Police finally tracked down the suspect near the football stadium. The suspect was arrested around 8:30 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., police were using a drone to try and locate the vehicle.

First News is looking to learn the identity of the suspect. For updates, check back here.