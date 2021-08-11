Man arrested in Youngstown standoff pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was charged with a federal firearms offense following a standoff last year on the south side of Youngstown entered a guilty plea Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Brandon Turjonis, 33, pleaded guilty before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A charge of possession of an unregistered firearm was dropped in exchange for his plea.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 9.

Youngstown police arrested Turjonis June 19, 2020 following a standoff at his Aberdeen Avenue home.

Police were called to the street for a report of a man walking around with a gun and when they got there, they saw Turjonis outside with a gun.

He then went inside the home and did not come out for about three hours until a Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team negotiator talked him out.

Turjonis is accused of pointing a gun at a neighbor. Other witnesses told authorities he often shot the gun in his backyard to intimidate his neighbors, prosecutors said in previous court motions.

Inside the home, police found an AK-47 type semiautomatic rifle that was not registered to Turjonis. He is not allowed to have or be around a gun because of a 2015 conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for attempted endangering children and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

His case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury in August and he was indicted. He was found competent to stand trial Jan. 29 before his case was transferred to federal court in February.

Turjonis was being held on a probation violation out of Trumbull County. He had asked to be released on bond once that sentence was over earlier this summer, but Judge Polster denied that motion July 9.