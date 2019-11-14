Man arrested in Youngstown drug investigation could be charged federally

Youngstown reported finding guns, fentanyl, cocaine and over seven and a half pounds of marijuana

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Chief Robin Lees said a man arrested while officers served a search warrant Wednesday, investigating drug activity, could end up being charged in federal court.

Christopher Dawson, 39, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug and gun charges after members of the Vice Squad and the Community Police Unit served a search warrant at Dawson’s 208 Breaden St. home.

Inside, police reported finding just over seven and a half pounds of marijuana, as well as 75 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of fentanyl.

There were also several security cameras in the home, as well as 92 Visa prepaid gift cards, a bulletproof vest, several painkillers, $5,234 cash and two guns, a .22-caliber revolver and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, according to investigators.

Lees said by the amount of marijuana found in the home, Dawson was probably distributing it to other people to sell.

Court records show that Dawson served a six-month prison term in 2005 after he was convicted in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a conviction that bars him from having a gun.

He also served two years probation for a 2012 conviction in common pleas court on a drug charge.

Because of the number of drugs found, Lees said there is a chance federal prosecutors may want to take over the case. Penalties are much harsher in federal court and defendants typically serve a large portion of their sentences if they are not paroled.

Dawson is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.