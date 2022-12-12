YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was free on bond in an aggravated arson case was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges that he beat a woman bloody last week.

Bond was set by Judge Renee DiSalvo at $50,000 for Marko Bills, 37, who is accused of beating a woman Dec. 6 at her home on St. Louis Avenue. Reports said when police arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman inside on a couch covered in blood and holding a towel to her mouth.

Although Bills was given a bond for the felonious assault charge, his previous bond for the aggravated arson case was revoked two days after the attack on the woman and he is being held without bond on that charge.

Reports said the woman was crying uncontrollably, and it appeared several of her teeth had been knocked out. It was hard for the woman to talk because of injuries to her mouth, reports said.

There was blood on the rugs and the door, and there was potting soil scattered throughout the living room, as well as shards from several broken items, reports said.

The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center for her injuries but has since been released. Several of her teeth were knocked out.

“This young lady got roughed up pretty bad,” said Assistant City Prosecutor Charles Mickens during the hearing.

Bills was accused of setting two fires on June 24, 2020, one at the Family Dollar store on Market Street and another at his North Side home.

He was allowed to plead in April 2021 into Mahoning County Mental Health Court. If he had completed the two-year program, which includes counseling and treatment and weekly court appearances, the charges against him will be erased.

Court records show three bench warrants for Bills’ arrest this year. The first warrant, on Jan. 20, was issued because his whereabouts were unknown, according to court records. He was ordered released on April 15, and he was still participating in the mental health court.

A competency evaluation unsealed that same day found him competent to stand trial, according to court records.

Another warrant was issued for his arrest on May 3 for violating a court order, according to court records. He was released from jail on May 18 to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a mental health evaluation. He was then to be transferred to a treatment facility to complete a treatment program there, according to court records.

On Nov. 17, a third warrant was issued for Bills’ arrest for another violation of a court order. An order dated Nov. 30 said he was to be released from jail “by agreement of the parties.”

Bills’ participation in the Mental Health Court was terminated Dec. 2, and his case is set for sentencing Jan. 23. His bond was revoked Dec. 8. He was taken into custody the same day.

The warrant for the felonious assault charge was filed Friday in municipal court.