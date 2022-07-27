YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges he shot a 15-year-old girl in the back last week.

Christopher Sherman was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue. He is charged with four counts of felonious assault for a shooting Friday that wounded the girl.

Sherman is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the girl was in a car about 9 p.m. Friday in the drive at her home in the 400 block of Clearmount Avenue with three other people when she was wounded.

The other people in the car were not hit.

Simon said the shooting was the result of a feud, but he did not get specific.

A warrant was issued later Friday for Sherman’s arrest.

When marshals went to arrest Sherman, they saw some evidence in plain view, so police surrounded the house until a search warrant could be obtained. Detectives then searched the house.

Simon said some evidence was seized, but he declined to say what that evidence was.