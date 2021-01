Troopers say a search of the van uncovered suspected narcotics and other drug paraphernalia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver could be facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop New Year’s Eve on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a driver of a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country was pulled over for multiple traffic violations.

Troopers say a search of the van uncovered suspected narcotics and other drug paraphernalia.

A 31-year-old man is facing potential felony charges pending testing of the seized items.

