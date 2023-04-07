NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in New Castle.

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of Alman Road in the Huber Heights housing complex on reports of a female who had been shot. Officers spoke to the victim who had a gunshot wound to her arm.

Officers took David Morales-Fernandez in for questioning and say he told them that he shot at the victim’s car several times but didn’t see anyone inside. A 9mm handgun was located in Morales-Fernandez’s front pocket, police said.

Morales-Fernandez is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another, simple assault and criminal mischief.