Police say three of Destiny Moody's children were home when she was shot to death

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police made an arrest in a year-old Columbiana County murder case, the Morning Journal reports.

Terrance Haywood is charged in the shooting death of Destiny Moody, also known as Destiny Penny.

Investigators say the two were dating.

Police say Haywood broke into Moody’s Wellsville home last October. Three of her children were inside at the time.

If convicted, Haywood could face life in prison.