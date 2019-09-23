LIVE NOW /
Man arrested in Mercer County after teen hit with shotgun

The incident happened about 10 p.m. Thursday behind a business on Hadley Road in Perry Twp.

PERRY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Clarks Mills, Pa. is facing charges after police say he beat a teen with a shotgun.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. Thursday behind a business on Hadley Road.

Police say 56-year-old Joseph Schiemer walked up to a 17-year-old sitting inside a vehicle and kicked the driver’s side door. Schimer then put a gun to the teen’s head and ordered him out of the car, according to the police report.

Police say Schiemer hit the teen in his leg and face with the butt of the gun and ordered him to leave the area.

Schiemer kicked the car door again, causing a large dent, according to police.

Schiemer was arrested on charges of assault with a weapon.

