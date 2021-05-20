Man charged in Liberty pizza delivery robbery now faces sex charges

Prosecutors say he assaulted a girl back in 2018 who was just 15 at the time

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man already in jail in connection with the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Liberty is in more trouble now facing sex charges.

Jermaine Stroughter appeared in a Mahoning County Courtroom Thursday morning. He was indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping and abduction.

Prosecutors say he assaulted a girl back in 2018 who was just 15 at the time. He faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Stroughter’s bond was set at $350,000, on top of what he’s facing in Trumbull County with the attempted murder and robbery charges there.