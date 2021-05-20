Man charged in Liberty pizza delivery robbery now faces sex charges

Local News

Prosecutors say he assaulted a girl back in 2018 who was just 15 at the time

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man already in jail in connection with the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Liberty is in more trouble now facing sex charges.

Jermaine Stroughter appeared in a Mahoning County Courtroom Thursday morning. He was indicted on charges of rape, kidnapping and abduction.

Prosecutors say he assaulted a girl back in 2018 who was just 15 at the time. He faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Stroughter’s bond was set at $350,000, on top of what he’s facing in Trumbull County with the attempted murder and robbery charges there.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com