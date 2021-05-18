Man arrested in January with gun in Youngstown indicted in federal court

Cameron Wells is not allowed to have a gun because of a previous drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested by Youngstown police in January on a gun charge was indicted last week by a federal grand jury.

An indictment charging Cameron Wells, 38, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence was unsealed Monday after Wells was arrested.

Wells was ordered held in the Mahoning County Jail until a detention hearing can be heard Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge William H. Baughman.

Wells was arrested Jan. 12 by Youngstown police who pulled him over at Erie Street and E. Ravenwood Avenue for an improper turn.

Reports said Wells told the officers that there was some “weed” in the vehicle and revealed a plastic bag underneath the radio. Police said he later on told them “there might be” a weapon in the vehicle.

Afterward, officers reported finding a 9mm handgun in between the driver’s seat and center console.

Wells is not allowed to have a gun because of a May 2010 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of cocaine and burglary. He also has an additional 2008 conviction in Mahoning County Area Court for domestic violence.