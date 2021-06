EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force and Liverpool Township Police arrested a man while serving a federal warrant Wednesday.

At 625 6th Avenue, officials took Michael Lamp into custody.

Lamp was found to be in possession of a stolen motorcycle, nine grams of meth and three grams of crack cocaine, according to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office.

Lamp was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to Columbiana County Jail.