Man arrested in downtown Youngstown during series of fights at last call

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown man was arrested early Saturday during a series of “donnybrooks” on West Commerce Street around the time the bars closed.

Edwin Davila, of Lexington Avenue, was taken to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of menacing, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest about 1:30 a.m. on West Commerce Street.

Reports said police were on hand as several fights, or “donnybrooks,” as they were labeled by police, began to break out outside a 112 W. Commerce St. bar. Reports noted that there were several people who were not in the bar yet hanging out around outside waiting for people to come out.

As police tried to contain what they termed “roustabouts” who were fighting, Davila confronted police over a friend of his who was detained, reports said. Reports said he threatened an officer then put a hand on an officer and was taken down to the ground before he was handcuffed.

At the jail, reports said Davila continued to threaten police and refused to cooperate during the booking process.