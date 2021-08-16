Man arrested in connection to shooting of woman dropped off at hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in the shooting of a woman last week on the north side is now in custody.

Jabaylen Ifft, 20, is being held in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault.

Jail records show Ifft was booked into the jail Monday.

He was charged with the wounding of a woman late Thursday afternoon at a home in the first block of Saranac Avenue.

Reports said someone driving a Jeep dropped the woman off at the emergency room at St Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Reports said the woman told police she was at the home visiting someone when she got in an argument with Ifft, who ran to his car, grabbed a gun and shot her.

A warrant was issued Friday for Ifft’s arrest.