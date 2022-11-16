SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The death of a man who was found alongside a road in Slippery Rock Township was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested.

According to a police report, Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found by a passerby on Nov. 3 along Young Road.

The witness thought the man was having an issue with a flat tire, but Detello was unresponsive on the ground. The witness called 911 and tried performing CPR. Bicyclists who were nearby stopped to help, too.

The coroner ruled that Detello died of asphyxiation and the death was ruled a homicide.

Following an investigation, police were able to determine that the homicide happened on North Cottage Road in Jackson Township and they named Johnny Henry, 31, of Meadville, as the suspect.

Henry was arrested Nov. 15 in Columbus. He is in the Franklin County Jail and will be brought back to Mercer County soon.