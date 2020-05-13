Man arrested in Cleveland, accused of killing Youngstown infant

Photo from an unrelated arrest in Mahoning county earlier this year.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cleveland man was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals after he was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury for the January murder of his infant daughter.

Andres Garcia, 40, was arrested at his sister’s Cleveland home the day after he was indicted for the Jan. 17 death of Andrea Garcia, who was eight months old.

The baby died after being taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for injuries.

An autopsy said she died of blunt force trauma, said Chief Of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn.

Police were called to the baby’s home on Willow Court in Youngstown the day she died, which is how the investigation began.

Blackburn said it took some time for the case to be indicted because investigators were waiting for the autopsy report, which takes longer to complete than other autopsy reports whenever an infant is involved.

It is not clear when Garcia will be brought back from Cleveland. Marshals first looked for him here on Wednesday, but notified their colleagues in Cleveland when they learned he was at his sister’s.

The baby’s death now gives the city 13 homicides for the year. Last year, Youngstown had 20 homicides.

At this point in 2019, the city had 10 homicides.