Man arrested in Boardman Meijer store on theft, drug charges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman police arrested a man on drug and theft charges Wednesday at the Meijer store on Boardman Canfield Road.

Officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the store on complaints of a man concealing items in a tote. When they got there, loss prevention workers and the officer watched as Sean Green, 48, put personal hygiene supplies into a gray tote bag before he headed towards the exit, according to a police report.

Reports say that the suspect admitted that he stole the merchandise in the tote, stating “Yeah, I stole this.”

When Green was searched, police say they noticed a gum wrapper with a substance inside that was believed to be cocaine, according to the report. Police say Green admitted there was cocaine in the wrapper and was upset, falsely claiming that police couldn’t charge him because he only had “crumbs” not rocks of cocaine.

Reports state that the stolen tote bag and merchandise totaled over $400.

Police also say that they seized a marijuana pipe and a crack pipe from Green

Green was charged with possession of cocaine, theft, obstructing official business, and drug paraphernalia.