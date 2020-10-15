Suspect arrested in Boardman fatal shooting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man in a deadly shooting in Boardman.
Charles Sidberry is in custody for the shooting death of 19-year-old Issak Villarreal.
The shooting happened earlier this month near the Old Pizza Hut on South Avenue.
Police said that Villarreal was pushed out of a car and left outside Xtreme Clean Auto Spa Car Wash.
Officers arrested Sidberry Thursday on Yarmouth Lane in Boardman.
