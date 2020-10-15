Suspect arrested in Boardman fatal shooting

Charles Sidberry is in custody for the shooting death of 19-year-old Issak Villarreal

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man in a deadly shooting in Boardman.

Charles Sidberry is in custody for the shooting death of 19-year-old Issak Villarreal.

The shooting happened earlier this month near the Old Pizza Hut on South Avenue.

Police said that Villarreal was pushed out of a car and left outside Xtreme Clean Auto Spa Car Wash.

Officers arrested Sidberry Thursday on Yarmouth Lane in Boardman.

More headlines from WKBN.com: