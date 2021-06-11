Man arrested in Boardman after being monitored by Secret Service

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Boardman on Thursday after police say the Secret Service was concerned about threats to the White House.

According to a police report, the Secret Service remotely tracked Timothy Geisler, 57, to the Red Roof Inn and wanted to interview him regarding the threats. The Secret Service believed Geisler, who is from Colorado, was traveling to Washington D.C., according to the report.

Boardman police found Geisler’s unoccupied car in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn. Shortly after Secret Service agents arrived, police received a welfare check request from Geisler’s family member.

She told police that Geisler suffers from multiple mental health conditions and she believes he is dangerous. She told police that in addition to expressing animosity toward his family, the police and the government, Geisler told his brother that he believes he has the right to shoot and kill people, the report stated.

A housekeeper at the motel told police that she had seen a throwing ax, pointed sticks and clubs laid out in Geisler’s room.

A SWAT team was securing the area when police said that Geisler, who had blood on his scalp, opened his room door and confronted officers.

Police said Geisler resisted arrest and wrestled with three officers before being hit with a Taser and arrested.

He was charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest and taken to the Boardman Police Department. There, police said that Secret Service agents interviewed him and he was evaluated by EMS.

Police seized a hand axe, knife, and multiple wooden clubs and sticks as evidence.