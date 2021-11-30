Man arrested in altercation with police officer in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody Saturday after police say he became physical with an officer.

Police were called to a location in the 1400 block of Elm Road NE for a possible burglary. Police said that the caller noticed a man kicking in the door.

Police said when they arrived, they tried to get Corey Svobado, 34, of Boardman, to stop walking down the west side of Elm Road. After police attempted to put his hands in handcuffs, reports say that Svoboda pulled away from the officer.

Reports say both Svoboda and the officer went to the ground. Reports say that the officer put his leg around Svoboda’s head to regain control of his arm.

The officer was then able to arrest him.

Svoboda is in the Trumbull County Jail and is charged with breaking and entering, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

Police reported that a window at the building had been broken. The building was a business that had been converted to an apartment, according to a police report.

The report states that the caller had video of Svoboda kicking the door before walking away and hiding near Clermont.