Man arrested, accused of headbutting Campbell cop during gunfire investigation

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who is accused of headbutting a Campbell police officer during a gunfire investigation late Wednesday was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Spiros Tsagaris, 28, of Edward Lane, is charged with assaulting a police officer and using weapons while intoxicated. Reports said he is expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday in municipal court.

An officer was on patrol about 11:55 p.m. near Roosevelt Park when he and another officer were called to investigate reported gunshots.

Police received calls from neighbors who also heard gunshots and that an SUV was in the area playing loud music. Police also received another call that someone was pounding on the side of a house on Neoka Lane.

As police were checking, they heard someone yelling at Edwards Avenue and Creed Street and found Tsagaris, who was being led away from a home by a Coitsville police officer.

According to the police report, Tsagaris smelled heavily of alcohol.

Reports said Tsagaris told police he saw someone try to break into his truck, but he could give no answers to any further questions. Tsagaris told police he threw his gun under a vehicle at a nearby home and police found a 9mm handgun, reports said.

As police took Tsagaris into custody and tried to walk him to a cruiser, he headbutted an officer. He was taken to the ground and told to comply, which he did, reports said.

When Tsagaris was booked into the jail, police said they found a live 9mm round in his pants pocket.