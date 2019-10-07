The two struggled before Tabb reached for the officer's gun and managed to get one of the restraints released, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police officer trying to make a domestic violence arrest early today on the West Side was attacked by a man who tried to take his gun.

Reports said the suspect, Cavante Tabb, 20, managed to unsnap one of two restraints on the officer’s holster before he was able to be subdued about 5 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Tyrell Avenue.

After another officer arrived and managed to help handcuff Tabb, a large crowd formed, shouting profanities and racial slurs at the officers, reports said.

Reports said the victim of the domestic violence allowed the two officers into her apartment, where they shut the door and waited for other officers to come and disperse the crowd.

Tabb is charged with aggravated robbery, assault on a police officer and domestic violence.

Reports said when the officer arrived for the domestic violence call and told Tabb to put his hands behind his back, Tabb attacked the officer.

The two struggled before Tabb reached for the officer’s gun and managed to get one of the restraints released, reports said.

At some point during the melee, the officer put out a “Signal 12,” which means that an officer is in trouble and all officers in the city need to respond to his location for help.

The victim is the mother of Tabb’s child, reports said. She told police that Tabb had punched her.

Police Chief Robin Lees said the incident highlights the volatile nature of a domestic violence call. He said officers responded to several domestic violence calls over the weekend.

“This just highlights the potential threat for police officers when dealing with emotionally charged situations,” Lees said.