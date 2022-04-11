YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A LaBelle Avenue man is expected to be arraigned in municipal court on Monday afternoon for charges regarding the firing of a gun toward a group of children on Sunday.

David Britton, 46, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on two counts of felonious assault after he was arrested at about 4:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, a neighbor told police she heard several gunshots from inside Britton’s home, and then he came onto his front porch with a gun. As a group of children, who were playing across the street, began to run towards the neighbor, the neighbor asked Britton why he was shooting, reports said.

Britton then threatened to kill the woman and he fired in the direction of the children who were running across the street, according to reports. None of them were hit.

Reports said police then arrived and set up a perimeter around the home, but Britton refused to come outside. Two officers made their way onto the porch and Britton came out and talked with them until the officers were able to grab him and take him into custody.

Reports said police found four 9mm shell casings in the street, four more on the front porch and two boxes of 9mm ammunition inside the house. There was no report of police finding a gun.

Britton was given a gunshot residue test before being booked into the jail.