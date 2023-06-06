YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man Monday was arrested on a warrant for sexually abusing a young child.

Cipriano Ruiz, 45, was taken into custody at a home on Dearborn Avenue on the North Side by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

Ruiz was arrested after an investigation began Feb. 1 when a woman came to the police department with a young child and the child reported that Ruiz had been touching her inappropriately beginning July 1 to October.

The girl kept quiet about the assaults before she spoke to a counselor at her school, reports said.

The victim was 9 when the abuse began, reports said.