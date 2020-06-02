Man arrested for 2 Youngstown-area robberies, confesses to 3 more, police say

Investigators said they were able to identify him through video as well as tips from the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested Tuesday on warrants for two Youngstown-area robberies confessed to three more, police said.

One of the robberies Terron Jones, 21, confessed to was a robbery Monday afternoon at the 1370 Belmont Ave. Dollar General.

Jones was arrested about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at an apartment in the 500 block of Griffith Street. He was arrested on warrants issued Friday in municipal court on two separate counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications.

Jones was charged with a May 23 robbery at a store at Wilson Avenue and Center Street where he got into a shootout with the clerk as he ran away.

He was also charged with a robbery May 29 at the Circle K on Mahoning Avenue. Reports said a gun was also used in that robbery.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, who handles most robberies for the department, said investigators were able to identify Jones through video as well as tips from the community.

When Lambert interviewed Jones Tuesday he confessed to three other robberies, including the robbery Monday, Lambert said.

In the Monday robbery, reports said Jones pulled a gun and demanded money. He got $96 out of the cash register before running away.

Jones also confessed to robbing the Rite Aid May 16 at East Midlothian Boulevard and South Avenue and a Speedway in Boardman May 22.

Jones is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.